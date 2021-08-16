UrduPoint.com

Al-Othaimeen Meets With The OIC Secretary-General Elect

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, met with H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary-General elect, on August 16, 2021 at the headquarters of the General Secretariat

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, met with H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary-General elect, on August 16, 2021 at the headquarters of the General Secretariat.

The meeting, which was attended by senior officials of the General Secretariat, discussed the objectives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its strategic and future plans.

More Stories From World

