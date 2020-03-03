UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts ToHelp Member States Fight Cancer

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:33 PM

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts toHelp Member States Fight Cancer

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, indicated that the OIC has been intensifying its efforts to help its Member States fight cancer

Ouagadougou (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, indicated that the OIC has been intensifying its efforts to help its Member States fight cancer.

This was at a fundraising charity event organized in Ouagadougou on 28 February 2020 under the patronage of H.E. Sika Bella Kaboré, the First Lady of Burkina Faso, Head of the KIMI Foundation operating in the health field, for building and equipping a female cancer center in Burkina Faso.

In his statement read out on his behalf by Amb.

Boubacar Adamou, Director of African Affairs at the OIC General Secretariat, Al-Othaimeen asserted that the OIC would continue its joint international efforts with the political leaders in Member States to highlight the need to fight the plight of cancer.

In this connection, Al-Othaimeen welcomed the announcement by the representative of the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) of donation of USD 50,000 to build the said center, reiterating the OIC resolve to continue its cooperation with its partners to conduct the activities and programs to assist Member States in the field of fighting cancer.

Related Topics

Ouagadougou Burkina Faso United States Dollars February 2020 Cancer Event

Recent Stories

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

1 minute ago

Ajmal Wazir made CM's Advisor on Information & PR

5 minutes ago

Baloch community celebrated culture day enthusiast ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligenc ..

5 minutes ago

OIC special envoy says they will get a chance to v ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.