Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts toHelp Member States Fight Cancer

Ouagadougou (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, indicated that the OIC has been intensifying its efforts to help its Member States fight cancer.

This was at a fundraising charity event organized in Ouagadougou on 28 February 2020 under the patronage of H.E. Sika Bella Kaboré, the First Lady of Burkina Faso, Head of the KIMI Foundation operating in the health field, for building and equipping a female cancer center in Burkina Faso.

In his statement read out on his behalf by Amb.

Boubacar Adamou, Director of African Affairs at the OIC General Secretariat, Al-Othaimeen asserted that the OIC would continue its joint international efforts with the political leaders in Member States to highlight the need to fight the plight of cancer.

In this connection, Al-Othaimeen welcomed the announcement by the representative of the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) of donation of USD 50,000 to build the said center, reiterating the OIC resolve to continue its cooperation with its partners to conduct the activities and programs to assist Member States in the field of fighting cancer.