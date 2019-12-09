UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Is Setting Road Map For Social Work Agenda In The Islamic World

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:50 PM

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Is Setting Road Map for Social Work Agenda in the Islamic World

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has stressed that the First Ministerial Conference for Social Development in Istanbul, Republic of Turkey, on 9 December, 2019, is an occasion to review the challenges facing the Islamic world in social areas, especially those related to empowering the institution of marriage and the family and preserving their values

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has stressed that the First Ministerial Conference for Social Development in Istanbul, Republic of Turkey, on 9 December, 2019, is an occasion to review the challenges facing the Islamic world in social areas, especially those related to empowering the institution of marriage and the family and preserving their values.

In a statement at the opening session of the conference, delivered on his behalf by Amb. Tariq Bakhiet, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Culture and Social Affairs, Al-Othaimeen noted that the conference sheds light on issues of social development in Member States so as to ensure social equality and prosperity for all, especially by enabling the institution of marriage and the family and to ensure the well-being of the child, and social security for the elderly and people with disabilities.

“I am confident that our conference will constitute a qualitative transition for our countries and societies in the direction of achieving the welfare of our peoples and achieving sustainable development,” said Al-Othaimeen.

The Secretary General conveyed his appreciation to the Organization’s Specialized and Sffiliated Organs and Institutions for their tremendous efforts and contributions in the field of social development in the OIC Member States.

The 1st Ministerial Conference on Social Development examines matters that were considered by the sectorial ministerial conferences on the family, child welfare, as well as on wellbeing and social security for the elderly and special need persons.

Related Topics

World Turkey Marriage Istanbul December 2019 Family All

Recent Stories

India pushing Kashmiri youth to wall: Masood Khan

4 minutes ago

Bilawal says struggle to continue until the democr ..

9 minutes ago

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at ..

20 minutes ago

Zayed Housing Programme assists 188 Emiratis with ..

22 minutes ago

PML-N will not oppose  Army Chief’s extension: ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan stars can’t wait for the Rawalpindi Tes ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.