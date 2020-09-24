Al-Othaimeen Participates in Pakistan’s Celebration of the OIC Golden Jubilee

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, took part on 24 September 2020 in the celebration organized by Pakistan’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) of the OIC Golden Jubilee

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, took part on 24 September 2020 in the celebration organized by Pakistan’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) of the OIC Golden Jubilee.

The Organization has evolved into a vital platform for mutual understanding and rapprochement between Muslim people and cultures from all five continents, he underlined.

Speaking at the “OIC at 50: Strengthening Partnership and Future Prospects” webinar, Dr.

Al-Othaimeen expressed appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the CSIS for organizing the celebratory ceremony. He went on, “the Organization will continue to advance issues of prior concern to its Member States, including the Palestinian cause, the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, the Nagorno-Karabakh disputed territory, the humanitarian crisis facing the Rohingya in Myanmar, and other such important issues.

”

Further, he affirmed the Organization’s commitment to promote Islam’s long-established values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, interfaith dialogue, alliance of civilizations and mutual understanding.

In its effort to help combat extremism, intolerance, Islamophobia and religious misconceptions, he explained, the OIC has established Sawt al-Hikma “Voice of Wisdom” Center and the OIC Observatory on Islamophobia, to highlight the true image of Islam and to promote peace-culture values.

Al-Othaimeen also highlighted the efforts of the OIC and its institutions, such as the International Islamic Fiqh Academy and the Islamic Development Bank, to assist the Member States in their response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its repercussions.