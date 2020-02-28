Al-Othaimeen Participates in Riyad Humanitarian Forum, Signs Cooperation Program with KSRelief

Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the 2nd Session of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF) would take place in the Saudi Capital, Riyadh, on 1-2 March 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020) Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the 2nd Session of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF) would take place in the Saudi Capital, Riyadh, on 1-2 March 2020. H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), would head the delegation of the General Secretariat during the event.

Organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in partnership with the United Nations and its humanitarian organs, the RIHF brings together the leaders of various international and Arab governmental and non-governmental organizations, and the UN humanitarian organizations to deliberate on the humanitarian and relief issues all over the world.

On the sidelines of the event, H.E. the OIC Secretary-General and H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, the KSRelief General Supervisor, will sign a joint cooperation program with the view of providing further momentum to the mutual relations and establishing a strategic partnership between the two entities.