Al-Othaimeen Pays Homage to the Saudi Leadership and Congratulates Yemeni Parties on Riyadh Agreement

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen hailed the signing of the Riyadh agreement between the Yemeni legitimacy Government and the Transitional Council on 5th November 2019, in the presence of HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince, Deputy Head of the Ministerial Council and Minister of Defense, along with H.E.

President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nehyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Military Chief of Staff.

The OIC Secretary General affirmed that this agreement would contribute to the consolidation of Yemen’s security and stability and to a firmer stand, as a common front, against the Houthi militia.

He further added that the agreement forms a precursor to a new stage on the way to the achievement of a radical settlement of the crises endorsed by the beloved Yemen, and that “Peaceful and Lasting Settlements in Yemen require international dedication and diligent action that places Yemen’s interest above every consideration”.

Al-Othaimeen expressed the OIC’s profound gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its fruitful and valuable efforts in the consolidation of peace in the region and for its particular interest in the Yemeni situation, an interest which is so much indicative of the unwavering keenness of the Kingdom’s leadership to ensure Yemen’s stability and to stand by the brotherly people of Yemen.



He further praised the Kingdom for its role in bringing stability to Yemen and to the conflict zones in the region, and for its established skill in managing differences among the brothers in Yemen, which has thus spared the shedding of Yemeni blood.

The Secretary General also expressed the OIC’s appreciation for the role played by the United Arab Emirates in the achievement of the Riyadh agreement, and commended all the Yemeni parties for their positive response and cooperation towards the attainment of a peaceful solution and an agreement that serves the strategic interests of Yemen.

The Secretary General also congratulated the Yemeni President, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, for his efforts in favour of the agreement and for his role in the unity of ranks and in the activation of the Yemeni state institutions in the service of Yemen with all its various components.