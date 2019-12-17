UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen Reaffirms Goal Of Reform On Golden Jubilee, Rabat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:26 PM

Al-Othaimeen reaffirms goal of reform on Golden Jubilee, Rabat

The Kingdom of Morocco held a ceremony in Rabat, on 12 December 2019, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News 17th December, 2019) The Kingdom of Morocco held a ceremony in Rabat, on 12 December 2019, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mr Nasser Boreita, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Expatriate Moroccans, and His Excellency the OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen.

The OIC Secretary General delivered a speech in which he expressed sincere gratitude to the government and people of Morocco, led by His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Chairman of Al-Quds Committee, for the high royal patronage of the Moroccan celebration commemorating the OIC Golden Jubilee, and for the support King Mohammed VI extends to the efforts to promote Islamic solidarity.

Al-Othaimeen indicated that the OIC has since its inception assumed the responsibility to garner the efforts of Islamic countries in their political, economic, scientific, legal, cultural, social and humanitarian aspects and to support Muslim societies around the world.

The OIC is committed to bolstering solidarity among the countries of the Muslim world, he went on, pointing out that it would not have been able to undertake its solemn tasks, or achieve the noble goals for which it has been created, if it were not for the support and guidance of the leaders of its member states.

The Secretary General also thanked the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the continuous support lent to the OIC by the host country.

Further, he underscored the need to continue the development of joint Islamic action mechanisms, and to further invigorate its performance, by launching and implementing comprehensive reform of the OIC bodies and mechanisms.

Related Topics

World Rabat Saudi Arabia Morocco Saud Mohammed Bin Salman December 2019 Gold Muslim Government

Recent Stories

England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first T20I

3 minutes ago

OIC welcomes overwhelming vote to renew UNRWA mand ..

3 minutes ago

Children&#039;s Advisory Council presents six init ..

14 minutes ago

Pervez Musharraf awarded death sentence in high tr ..

29 minutes ago

Beijing migrant population drops for third year

32 minutes ago

Govt constructive role to be appreciated: Member P ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.