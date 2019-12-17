Al-Othaimeen reaffirms goal of reform on Golden Jubilee, Rabat

The Kingdom of Morocco held a ceremony in Rabat, on 12 December 2019, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News 17th December, 2019) The Kingdom of Morocco held a ceremony in Rabat, on 12 December 2019, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mr Nasser Boreita, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Expatriate Moroccans, and His Excellency the OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen.

The OIC Secretary General delivered a speech in which he expressed sincere gratitude to the government and people of Morocco, led by His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Chairman of Al-Quds Committee, for the high royal patronage of the Moroccan celebration commemorating the OIC Golden Jubilee, and for the support King Mohammed VI extends to the efforts to promote Islamic solidarity.

Al-Othaimeen indicated that the OIC has since its inception assumed the responsibility to garner the efforts of Islamic countries in their political, economic, scientific, legal, cultural, social and humanitarian aspects and to support Muslim societies around the world.

The OIC is committed to bolstering solidarity among the countries of the Muslim world, he went on, pointing out that it would not have been able to undertake its solemn tasks, or achieve the noble goals for which it has been created, if it were not for the support and guidance of the leaders of its member states.

The Secretary General also thanked the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the continuous support lent to the OIC by the host country.

Further, he underscored the need to continue the development of joint Islamic action mechanisms, and to further invigorate its performance, by launching and implementing comprehensive reform of the OIC bodies and mechanisms.