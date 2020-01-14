UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Receives Arab Republic Of Egypt’s Assistant Foreign Minister

Tue 14th January 2020

Al-Othaimeen Receives Arab Republic of Egypt’s Assistant Foreign Minister

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received on 12 January 2020, in his office at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, the Egypt’s Assistant Foreign Minister in charge of Human Rights and International Humanitarian and Social affairs, Amb. Ahmed Ihab Gamal Eddin, together with his accompanying delegation.

The Secretary General discussed with his guest, Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, the significant role which the Women’s Development Organization (WDO) is expected to play in empowering and supporting women in the Islamic world in all spheres once the quorum of 15 Member States’ ratifications is attained for the Statute, with that number having already reached 14.


Amb. Ahmed Ihab on his part affirmed that Egypt, as WDO headquarter state, is already making arrangements for the actual launch of this specialized institution, through the readying of its headquarters, the recruitment of experts in its specific fields of operation and the procurement of financial mechanism for its activities.
The two parties also discussed preparations underway for the convening of the eighth session of the OIC Women’s Conference due to be hosted in Egypt around the end of 2020 on which occasion the WDO headquarters would be officially inaugurated.

More Stories From World

