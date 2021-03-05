UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Receives Bahrain’s Permanent Representative

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:15 PM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received today, 4 March 2021, Ambassador Al-Shaikh Hamoud Bin Abdallah Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC

During the meeting, the Permanent Representative of Bahrain signed, on behalf of his country, the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), a specialized institution of the OIC.

The two sides also reviewed the prospects of cooperation between the OIC and the Kingdom of Bahrain and discussed ways of fostering their cooperation. The Secretary-General commended Bahrain’s leading role within the OIC and in promoting joint Islamic action.

