Al Othaimeen Receives Congratulatory Message from Lavrov on OIC Jubilee

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, received a congratulatory message from Sergei Lavrov, foreign minister of the Russian Federation, on the fiftieth anniversary of the OIC.

Lavrov paid tribute to the constructive and fruitful relations between the OIC and his country and iterated his desire for continued bilateral relations between the two parties in the service of international peace and security.



On his part, the OIC Secretary General thanked the foreign minister of Russia for this gracious message and affirmed the OIC’s keenness to keep building dialogue, understanding and cooperation with its partners, and paid tribute to the strong relations between the OIC and the Russian Federation as an accredited observer state.

It is worth noting that, the Russian Federation has a permanent diplomatic mission to the OIC, having acceded to the OIC observer status back in 2005.