Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Special Envoy to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received, on August 17, 2021, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, Dr. Eltje Aderhold, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Jeddah, and concurrently the Special Envoy of the Federal Republic of Germany to the OIC.

The meeting represented an occasion to follow up on the existing areas of cooperation between the OIC and Germany and to stress the importance of continuing consultation between the two parties on matters and issues of common interest and further strengthening relations in the humanitarian and economic fields, advancement of women, capacity development and training.