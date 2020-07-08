Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritania’s Permanent Representative to OIC

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, in his office on 08 July 2020 received the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Sidi Ali Ould Sidi, who presented his credentials as Mauritania’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Dr. Al-Othaimeen welcomed the Mauritanian Permanent Representative, wishing him success in his new role. He reaffirmed the OIC’s commitment to promote bilateral relations with Mauritania.