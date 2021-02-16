Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Oman’s Permanent Representative to OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, on 15 February 2021

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, on 15 February 2021, the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Faisal bin Turki Al Said, who presented his credentials as Permanent Representative of his country to the OIC.

The Secretary-General welcomed Oman’s Ambassador. The two sides then discussed issues of common interest, including means to foster bilateral relations between the OIC and the Sultanate of Oman.