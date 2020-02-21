UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials Of Special Envoy Of Sweden To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:21 PM

Al-Othaimeen receives Credentials of Special Envoy of Sweden to the OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Youssef A. Al-Othaimeen, today 20 February 2020, received Amb. Ulrika Sundberg, who presented his credentials as the new special envoy of the Kingdom of Sweden to the OIC

The two sides discussed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the OIC and the Kingdom of Sweden in several areas, notably interfaith and intercultural dialogue, combating extremism and terrorism, Islamophobia and hate speech, women empowerment, youth, and education.

