Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials Of Sudan Permanent Representative To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:13 PM

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permanent Representative to OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd November, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, in his Jeddah-based office on 2 November 2020, received Ambassador Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir of the Republic of the Sudan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who presented his credentials as the Permanent Representative of the Sudan to the OIC.


Dr Al-Othaimeen welcomed the Sudanese ambassador and discussed with him issues of shared interest and ways to boost relations between the OIC and the Sudan.

More Stories From World

