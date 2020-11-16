Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of the Permanent Representative of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, received in his office in Jeddah, Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Suhaibani, who presented his credentials as a permanent representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Organization

The meeting touched on the bilateral relations between OIC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and issues of common interest.