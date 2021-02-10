UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials Of Tunisia’s Permanent Representative To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:25 PM

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Tunisia’s Permanent Representative to OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah on Tuesday 9 February 2021

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah on Tuesday 9 February 2021 Mr.

Hichem Fourati, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who presented his credentials as Permanent Representative of his country to the OIC.

The Secretary-General welcomed Ambassador Fourati. The two sides then discussed issues of common interest, including ways and means to foster bilateral relations between the OIC and the Republic of Tunisia.

