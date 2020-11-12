UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials Of Uganda Permanent Representative To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:03 PM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, in his Jeddah-based office on 10 November 2020, received Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Isaac Biruma Sebulime, who presented his credentials as the Permanent Representative of Uganda to the OIC

The meeting tackled issues of common interest and the need to boost bilateral relations between the OIC and the Republic of Uganda in various fields.

