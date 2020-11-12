Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Uganda Permanent Representative to OIC

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, in his Jeddah-based office on 10 November 2020, received Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Isaac Biruma Sebulime, who presented his credentials as the Permanent Representative of Uganda to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, in his Jeddah-based office on 10 November 2020, received Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr.

Isaac Biruma Sebulime, who presented his credentials as the Permanent Representative of Uganda to the OIC.

The meeting tackled issues of common interest and the need to boost bilateral relations between the OIC and the Republic of Uganda in various fields.