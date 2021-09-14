UrduPoint.com

Al-Othaimeen Receives French Special Envoy To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:37 PM

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen

Jeddah(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2021)Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 13 September 2021 in his office in Jeddah received the French Republic’s Consul General in Jeddah and Special Envoy to the OIC, Mr Mustafa Mihraje.

In this meeting, the two sides consulted on current issues of shared concern and reviewed ongoing portfolio of cooperation between the OIC and France.

