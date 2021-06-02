UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Receives Guinea’s Permanent Representative To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:02 PM

Al-Othaimeen Receives Guinea’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received today, June 01, 2021, H.E. Mahmoud Nabaniou Cherif, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Saudi Arabia and its Permanent Representative to the OIC, in his office at the headquarters of the OIC’s General Secretariat in Jeddah

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received today, June 01, 2021, H.E. Mahmoud Nabaniou Cherif, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Saudi Arabia and its Permanent Representative to the OIC, in his office at the headquarters of the OIC's General Secretariat in Jeddah.

The two sides discussed issues of common interest and ways to develop relations between the OC and the Republic of Guinea.

The two sides discussed issues of common interest and ways to develop relations between the OC and the Republic of Guinea.

More Stories From World

