Al-Othaimeen Receives Guinea’s Permanent Representative To The OIC
Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:02 PM
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received today, June 01, 2021, H.E. Mahmoud Nabaniou Cherif, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Saudi Arabia and its Permanent Representative to the OIC, in his office at the headquarters of the OIC’s General Secretariat in Jeddah
The two sides discussed issues of common interest and ways to develop relations between the OC and the Republic of Guinea.