Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:18 PM

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office on October 27, 2020 the Consul General of Italy in Jeddah and the Special Envoy to the OIC, Mr. Stefano Stucci

During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the desire to enhance bilateral relations and constructive dialogue between the two sides, and discussed prospects for cooperation in various fields.

