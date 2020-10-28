The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office on October 27, 2020 the Consul General of Italy in Jeddah and the Special Envoy to the OIC, Mr. Stefano Stucci

