Al-Othaimeen Receives Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2020) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah today, 02 February 2020.

Al-Othaimeen congratulated His Highness the Minister on his new position, wishing him all the success, while expressing his great appreciation to his predecessor and to all the wise Kuwaiti leadership.

The two sides touched on the preparations for the extraordinary open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers scheduled tomorrow, 03 February 2020, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in light of the peace plan recently proposed by the US Administration.