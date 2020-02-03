UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen Receives Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:05 PM

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah today, 02 February 2020

Al-Othaimeen congratulated His Highness the Minister on his new position, wishing him all the success, while expressing his great appreciation to his predecessor and to all the wise Kuwaiti leadership.

The two sides touched on the preparations for the extraordinary open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers scheduled tomorrow, 03 February 2020, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in light of the peace plan recently proposed by the US Administration.

