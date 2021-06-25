UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Receives The Credentials Of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:36 AM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E. Ambassador Yahya Lawal, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who presented his credentials as the permanent representative of his country to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th April, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E.

Ambassador Yahya Lawal, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who presented his credentials as the permanent representative of his country to the OIC.

The Secretary-General welcomed the Nigerian Ambassador. The two sides discussed ways to develop relations between the OIC and Nigeria in areas of common interest.

