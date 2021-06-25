Al-Othaimeen Receives the Credentials of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E. Ambassador Yahya Lawal, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who presented his credentials as the permanent representative of his country to the OIC

