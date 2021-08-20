UrduPoint.com

Al-Othaimeen Receives The Omani Consul-General

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

Al-Othaimeen Receives the Omani Consul-General

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received H.E. Mr. Mubarak bin Hamad Al-Hanani, the new Consul-General of the Sultanate of Oman in Jeddah

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received H.E. Mr. Mubarak bin Hamad Al-Hanani, the new Consul-General of the Sultanate of Oman in Jeddah, today, August 18, 2021, in his office at the headquarters of the OIC's General Secretariat.

The Secretary-General welcomed the new Consul-General, wishing him success in undertaking his duties. In addition, the two sides asserted the importance of the relations between the OIC and the Sultanate of Oman and reviewed ways to promote them.

