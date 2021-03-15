Al-Othaimeen Receives Tunisia’s Permanent Representative to OIC

On 14 March 2021, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah Mr. Hichem Fourati, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Tunisia’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

During the meeting, the Permanent Representative signed, on behalf of his country, the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), a specialized institution of the OIC.

The two sides discussed issues of common interest, including ways and means to foster bilateral relations between the OIC and the Republic of Tunisia.