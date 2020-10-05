Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, today in his office received Mr Ryan M. Gliha, US Consul General in Jeddah, the American official representative to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, today in his office received Mr Ryan M. Gliha, US Consul General in Jeddah, the American official representative to the OIC.

The two sides discussed OIC-US strategic dialogue and explored prospects for greater cooperation, affirming mutual desire to boost bilateral relations and constructive dialogue.