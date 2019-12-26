UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Othaimeen Reviews Ministerial Conference Arrangements With A Delegation From Niger

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:24 AM

Al Othaimeen Reviews Ministerial Conference Arrangements with a Delegation from Niger

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) received in his office on 24 December 2019, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Saeed Mokhtar, Minister and Special Advisor to the President of the Republic of Niger

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) received in his office on 24 December 2019, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Saeed Mokhtar, Minister and Special Advisor to the President of the Republic of Niger.

The meeting took place within the framework of preparations underway for the 47th session of the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference (CFM) due to be held in April 2020 in Niamey, Republic of Niger.

The Secretary General expressed his deep appreciation for the role played by the Republic of Niger within the framework of joint Islamic action, in favour of the causes of the Islamic Ummah, and more particularly for all the efforts it has been putting in to ensure the success of the coming conference.

In this respect, the OIC General Secretariat hosted a preparatory meeting at its headquarters on 23-24 December 2019 for the 47th CFM, and the participating officials from the OIC discussed, on the occasion, with the high-level delegation from the Republic of Niger, all the matters pertaining to the said conference, including organizational issues and advance arrangements for the conference, as a follow-up to an earlier meeting that took place in Niamey between the two parties relevant to the same issue.

Related Topics

Niamey Same Niger April December 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

9 hours ago

Artistic endeavours complement creative scene in U ..

9 hours ago

Al Shafaar chairs second meeting of Joint Higher C ..

9 hours ago

Afghanistan's Vice Presidential Candidate Claims 1 ..

12 hours ago

Israeli Man Dies of Stabbing Wounds in Southern Je ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.