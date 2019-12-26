Al Othaimeen Reviews Ministerial Conference Arrangements with a Delegation from Niger

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) received in his office on 24 December 2019, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Saeed Mokhtar, Minister and Special Advisor to the President of the Republic of Niger

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) received in his office on 24 December 2019, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Saeed Mokhtar, Minister and Special Advisor to the President of the Republic of Niger.

The meeting took place within the framework of preparations underway for the 47th session of the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference (CFM) due to be held in April 2020 in Niamey, Republic of Niger.

The Secretary General expressed his deep appreciation for the role played by the Republic of Niger within the framework of joint Islamic action, in favour of the causes of the Islamic Ummah, and more particularly for all the efforts it has been putting in to ensure the success of the coming conference.

In this respect, the OIC General Secretariat hosted a preparatory meeting at its headquarters on 23-24 December 2019 for the 47th CFM, and the participating officials from the OIC discussed, on the occasion, with the high-level delegation from the Republic of Niger, all the matters pertaining to the said conference, including organizational issues and advance arrangements for the conference, as a follow-up to an earlier meeting that took place in Niamey between the two parties relevant to the same issue.