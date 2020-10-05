Al-Othaimeen Reviews the Latest Developments and Achievements of the OIC with Permanent Representatives

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, met with the Permanent Representatives of OIC Member States today, 5 October 2020, at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters. During the Meeting, the Secretary-General reviewed the latest developments and the recent achievements of the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, met with the Permanent Representatives of OIC Member States today, 5 October 2020, at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters.

During the Meeting, the Secretary-General reviewed the latest developments and the recent achievements of the OIC.

Al-Othaimeen cited the ongoing preparations for the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), which will be hosted by the Republic of Niger in the capital Niamey, and the Science and Technology Summit to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, as well as the latest political, humanitarian and human rights developments of the Rohingya issue.



The Secretary-General also reviewed the efforts of the OIC General Secretariat and organs in addressing COVID-19 pandemic and the expansion of the messages of Sawt al-Hikma (Voice of Wisdom Center) in the Arabic, English and French languages, by articulating a discourse countering extremism, fanaticism and terrorism and combating Islamophobia.

On another front, the Secretary-General announced the completion of the electronic platform project developed to extend scholarships to students from OIC Member States in disciplines that meet the demands of the labor market.