UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen Reviews The Latest Developments And Achievements Of The OIC With Permanent Representatives

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:49 PM

Al-Othaimeen reviews the latest developments and achievements of the OIC with Permanent Representatives

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, met with the Permanent Representatives of OIC Member States today, 5 October 2020, at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, met with the Permanent Representatives of OIC Member States today, 5 October 2020, at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters.

During the Meeting, the Secretary-General reviewed the latest developments and achievements of the OIC in the recent period.
Al-Othaimeen cited the ongoing preparations for the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), which will be hosted by the Republic of Niger in the capital Niamey, and the Science and Technology Summit to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, as well as the latest political, humanitarian and human rights developments of the Rohingya issue.


The Secretary-General also reviewed the efforts of the OIC General Secretariat and organs in addressing Covid-19 pandemic and the extension of the messages of Sawt al-Hikma (Voice of Wisdom Center) in the Arabic, English and French languages, by voicing a discourse countering extremism, fanaticism and terrorism and combating Islamophobia.
On another front, the Secretary-General announced the completion of the electronic platform project developed to extend scholarships to students from OIC Member States in disciplines that meet the demands of the labor market.

Related Topics

Technology Niamey United Arab Emirates Niger October 2020 Market From Arab OIC

Recent Stories

Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

2 minutes ago

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

6 minutes ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

6 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Spirit of cooperation reflects our determina ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP discusses health cooperation prospects with ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.