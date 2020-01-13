UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Reviews The OIC Efforts In Combating Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:26 PM

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), stated in his address at the symposium of the Islamic Military Alliance Against Terrorism, which was convened in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Thursday 09 January 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), stated in his address at the symposium of the Islamic Military Alliance Against Terrorism, which was convened in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Thursday 09 January 2020, that the said alliance represented the largest military organ in the Islamic world in the battle against extremism and terrorism, and was established in a drive to achieve the vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its comprehensive strategy in countering these phenomenona.

Al-Othaimeen expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the Leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, May Allah protect them, for the launch of this pioneering international initiative and for their keen interest in extending their support to the said initiative and to the OIC through every possible way.


The Secretary General noted that the world was witnessing an unprecedented wave of violence and extremism, which has eroded all the foundations of stability and halted in many societies and halted the progress of construction and development. He further stated that the OIC was in the forefront at the world level in adopting a convention on combating terrorism since 1999, a convention, which gave a clear definition of terrorism in another unprecedented step at the world level.
In parallel, the OIC Secretary General reviewed in his address the OIC’s approach in dealing with the terrorist phenomenon from its political, economic and ideological perspectives, as well as the institutional bodies susceptible to contain this phenomenon through the International Islamic Fiqh Academy and the Voice of Wisdom Center, both of which operate under the OIC’s umbrella, and the OIC’s efforts through the digital network in the fight against terrorism.

