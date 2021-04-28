Al-Othaimeen Urges that Orphans be Accorded the Care they Deserve

Every year, the Muslim world celebrates Orphan's Day on the 15th of Ramadan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th April, 2021) Every year, the Muslim world celebrates Orphan's Day on the 15th of Ramadan. On this occasion, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) renews the call to all stakeholders to accord the orphans the decent care and good treatment they deserve, especially millions of them who are victims of wars, natural disasters, diseases, and famines in several Member States, a situation compounded with the outbreak of the COVID-19 all over the world.

As an expression of the OIC's interest in orphan's issues and concerns, the 40th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Conakry, the Republic of Guinea, in December 2013, adopted a resolution marking the fifteenth day of Ramadan of each year as the OIC's Orphan's Day to raise awareness of their issues and needs, motivate the Member States, organizations, and civil society bodies to take care of orphans and embody Islamic commandments to care for and sponsor them, preserve their rights, and educate them well.

The Noble Quran stipulated these commandments more than twenty times. Moreover, the orphan's right is one of the most significant rights enjoined by Islam and all religions.

It is worth noting that the OIC's General Secretariat works closely with international and regional organizations and civil society bodies entities in the Member States on a comprehensive approach to caring for, sponsoring, and protecting orphans. In this regard, the General Secretariat calls on the Member States and civil society, and humanitarian organizations to celebrate Orphan's Day through various activities to raise awareness of the orphans' issues and needs and buttress their efforts to solve these issues and fulfill those needs.