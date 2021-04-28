UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen Urges That Orphans Be Accorded The Care They Deserve

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:11 AM

Al-Othaimeen Urges that Orphans be Accorded the Care they Deserve

Every year, the Muslim world celebrates Orphan's Day on the 15th of Ramadan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th April, 2021) Every year, the Muslim world celebrates Orphan's Day on the 15th of Ramadan. On this occasion, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) renews the call to all stakeholders to accord the orphans the decent care and good treatment they deserve, especially millions of them who are victims of wars, natural disasters, diseases, and famines in several Member States, a situation compounded with the outbreak of the COVID-19 all over the world.

As an expression of the OIC's interest in orphan's issues and concerns, the 40th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Conakry, the Republic of Guinea, in December 2013, adopted a resolution marking the fifteenth day of Ramadan of each year as the OIC's Orphan's Day to raise awareness of their issues and needs, motivate the Member States, organizations, and civil society bodies to take care of orphans and embody Islamic commandments to care for and sponsor them, preserve their rights, and educate them well.

The Noble Quran stipulated these commandments more than twenty times. Moreover, the orphan's right is one of the most significant rights enjoined by Islam and all religions.

It is worth noting that the OIC's General Secretariat works closely with international and regional organizations and civil society bodies entities in the Member States on a comprehensive approach to caring for, sponsoring, and protecting orphans. In this regard, the General Secretariat calls on the Member States and civil society, and humanitarian organizations to celebrate Orphan's Day through various activities to raise awareness of the orphans' issues and needs and buttress their efforts to solve these issues and fulfill those needs.

Related Topics

Resolution World Civil Society Conakry Guinea December Muslim All Million Ramadan OIC

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Offers his Condolences to In ..

2 minutes ago

PM to visit Quetta today

15 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 201 more deaths due to COVID-19 d ..

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.