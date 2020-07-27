Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Science, Technology and Innovation and to Reject Intolerance and Extremism

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen took part today 27/7/2020 in the virtual inaugural ceremony of Dhaka city of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh as the “OIC Youth Capital 2020”

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen took part today 27/7/2020 in the virtual inaugural ceremony of Dhaka city of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh as the “OIC Youth Capital 2020”.

In his statement, the Secretary General commended Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Shiekh Hasina’s efforts and continued support to the OIC, its institutions and the activities they carry out for the sake of the Islamic Ummah and especially for the youth.

Al-Othaimeen urged youth in the Islamic world to drive change through greater involvement and interest in the fields of science, technology and innovation and reject intolerance, terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Secretary General indicated that COVID-19 pandemic would have long-lasting social, cultural, economic, political and multidimensional impacts on all societies.

In fact, young people are, among the most, affected by the pandemic as it hindered many of them from education and employment, stressed the Secretary General.

Al-Othaimeen pointed out that this requires important and instant measures aimed at improving the situation of the youth.

The OIC Secretary General also called for comprehensive solutions to the challenges facing the youth, combining elements from all pillars of the OIC Youth Strategy with the objective of responding to the COVID‑19 crisis and defining a better tomorrow for the youth.

Furthermore, he reiterated the readiness of the OIC General Secretariat to cooperate with Member States as well as with OIC institutions in all matters that would contribute to the promotion of youth-related issues in our Member States.