UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth To Drive Change In Science, Technology And Innovation And To Reject Intolerance And Extremism

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:54 PM

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Science, Technology and Innovation and to Reject Intolerance and Extremism

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen took part today 27/7/2020 in the virtual inaugural ceremony of Dhaka city of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh as the “OIC Youth Capital 2020”

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen took part today 27/7/2020 in the virtual inaugural ceremony of Dhaka city of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh as the “OIC Youth Capital 2020”.
In his statement, the Secretary General commended Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Shiekh Hasina’s efforts and continued support to the OIC, its institutions and the activities they carry out for the sake of the Islamic Ummah and especially for the youth.
Al-Othaimeen urged youth in the Islamic world to drive change through greater involvement and interest in the fields of science, technology and innovation and reject intolerance, terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Secretary General indicated that COVID-19 pandemic would have long-lasting social, cultural, economic, political and multidimensional impacts on all societies.

In fact, young people are, among the most, affected by the pandemic as it hindered many of them from education and employment, stressed the Secretary General.

Al-Othaimeen pointed out that this requires important and instant measures aimed at improving the situation of the youth.
The OIC Secretary General also called for comprehensive solutions to the challenges facing the youth, combining elements from all pillars of the OIC Youth Strategy with the objective of responding to the COVID‑19 crisis and defining a better tomorrow for the youth.

Furthermore, he reiterated the readiness of the OIC General Secretariat to cooperate with Member States as well as with OIC institutions in all matters that would contribute to the promotion of youth-related issues in our Member States.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Bangladesh Education Young Dhaka All From Employment OIC

Recent Stories

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

24 minutes ago

Gold price jumps Rs5100 to Rs123,800 per tola 27 J ..

31 seconds ago

SEC issues decision promoting legal advisor at the ..

1 hour ago

Kremlin on Maas' Statement Against Including Russi ..

32 seconds ago

Statistics collection important for emancipation o ..

34 seconds ago

Pesco Mardan circle Task Forces remove 21 direct h ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.