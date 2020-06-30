Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issues of Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue and on Counter-terrorism’

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, stated that there is ongoing cooperation and consultation between the OIC and the Russian Federation in various fields, particularly on the Palestinian cause, on issues of peace and security, inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue and on combating terrorism and extremism

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, stated that there is ongoing cooperation and consultation between the OIC and the Russian Federation in various fields, particularly on the Palestinian cause, on issues of peace and security, inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue and on combating terrorism and extremism.



During his participation in the virtual conference held on 30 June 2020 on the ‘15 Anniversary of the Russian Federation’s Observer Membership of the OIC’, the Secretary General said that the Russian Federation has an active and moderate Muslim community enjoying full citizenship.

This community encourages Muslims to participate constructively for the benefit of society, the country, and the entire humankind. He commended the legal space Islam has in Russia and the freedom of worship Muslims enjoy, which reflect the values of coexistence, moderation, and diversity in the country.



Al-Othaimeen affirmed that the OIC accords great importance to its relations with the Russian Federation and looks forward to continuing dialogue and strengthening exiting fruitful cooperation between the two parties.

He also expressed hope that the OIC Member States would nurture more constructive cooperative relations with the Russian Federation, which can contribute effectively to resolving regional and international issues.



The Secretary General added that the chairmanship of the Islamic Summit by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince HRH Prince Muhammad bin Salman, may Allah protect them, will contribute significantly to deepening and promoting cooperation between Russia and the Islamic world.