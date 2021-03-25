UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen: Women Development Organization’s Launching is a Qualitative Breakthrough Fulfilling Women’s Aspirations

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, affirmed in a statement delivered on his behalf by Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakhit, that the General Secretariat is looking forward to the launch of the OIC Women Development Organization (WDO) to be a qualitative breakthrough that fulfills the aspirations of all women in the Member States, regardless of their conditions

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th March, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, affirmed in a statement delivered on his behalf by Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakhit, that the General Secretariat is looking forward to the launch of the OIC Women Development Organization (WDO) to be a qualitative breakthrough that fulfills the aspirations of all women in the Member States, regardless of their conditions. He added that the launch will lead to the adoption of a positive approach and to more effective efforts being exerted in addressing women’s issues and advancing their interests and aspirations.

In his statement delivered at the Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Women Development Organization (WDO), an OIC specialized organ, held virtually on Wednesday 24 March 2021, the Secretary-General said that the agenda of the meeting is very important for the start of the work of the WDO on which the OIC relies to contribute to the empowerment of women and the promotion of their role in the development process of the Member States.

Al-Othaimeen expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the people and Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt for convening the meeting and for the efforts exerted and arrangements made to prepare for the meeting and ensure its success. He also thanked the Government of the Republic of Burkina-Faso for its efforts in following up resolutions of the 7th Ministerial Conference on the Role of Women in Development.

For her part, Dr. Maya Morsi, Chairperson of the current session of the WDO Ministerial Council and President of the National Council for Women of the Arab Republic of Egypt, underscored the need for Member States to provide support to the WDO to sustain its work. She wished the meeting success in adopting the documents required to kick off WDO’s work.

