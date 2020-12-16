Al-OthaimeenApproves Financial Assistance for 10 Projects in Several OIC’s Member States

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, approved new financial assistance for ten projects in a number of member states

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, approved new financial assistance for ten projects in a number of member states.

This assistance comes within the framework of the continuous support provided by the organization, through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of the subsidiary bodies of the organization, to the emergency sectors, universities, centers and societies, hospitals and schools in the member states.

The Secretary General thanked the (ISF) management represented by the Chairman of the Permanent Council, Ambassador Nasser bin Abdullah Al Zaabi, and the Executive Director, Mr.

Ibrahim Al-Khuzaim, for responding to the needs of member states and providing assistance in the humanitarian, educational, health and social fields.



Al-Othaimeen stressed that, this assistance comes as an expression of the OIC's solidarity with those countries, and it comes in line with the Islamic Solidarity Fund's interest in achieving human development and raising the level of Muslims in the world, in addition to developing human capabilities in various fields: social, economic, educational, cultural and health.

It is worth noting that, the (ISF) basic vision, emanating from the OIC, is to raise the intellectual and moral level of the Islamic peoples in the world, and to provide material assistance to Muslim societies to support them socially and culturally, the fund also provides urgent humanitarian aid to Islamic countries and Muslim societies that are exposed to disasters and crises.