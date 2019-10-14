UrduPoint.com
Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary Of Diplomatic Service Medal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplomatic Service Medal

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th October, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on October 13 in his office received Mr Shahin Abdullayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC.

During the audience, and as a way of marking the Centenary of Azerbaijan Diplomatic Service, Ambassador Abdullayevpresented the OIC Secretary General with the Centenary Medal awarded by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs MrElmarMammadyarov.

The decoration was in recognition of the Secretary General’s work at the helm of the Organization and his efforts to enhance bilateral relations with Azerbaijan. The OIC Secretary General, for his part, thanked the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan for the honor, expressing appreciation for Azerbaijan’s constructive role in promoting joint Islamic action.

