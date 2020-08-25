Al-Qaeda blows up Yemen clinic after executing dentist

(@FahadShabbir)

Al-Qaeda blew up a medical centre in war-torn Yemen on Tuesday, 10 days after executing a dentist it accused of guiding US drone strikes against its militants

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Al-Qaeda blew up a medical centre in war-torn Yemen on Tuesday, 10 days after executing a dentist it accused of guiding US drone strikes against its militants.

The clinic in the Somaa district of Al-Baida province was where the dentist worked before his execution, a local official told AFP.

The militants shot Motthar al-Youssoufi, then crucified his body and left it outside the health centre on August 15.

On Tuesday, they blew up the clinic.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in Yemen, is considered by the United States as the radical group's most dangerous branch.

Washington has carried out a drone campaign against its leaders for the past two decades.

But the Sunni extremist group has thrived in the chaos of civil war between Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Shiite rebels who control the capital Sanaa.