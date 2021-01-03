UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Qaeda Branch Claims Responsibility For Killing 3 French Troops In Mali - SITE Group

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 03:10 AM

Al-Qaeda Branch Claims Responsibility for Killing 3 French Troops in Mali - SITE Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), the branch of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) in Mali, has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on three French servicemen in the African country, the US-based SITE Intelligence Group that tracks jihadist activities has reported.

The militant group also reportedly demanded withdrawal of French forces from Mali.

The attack occurred on Monday morning when an improvised explosive device hit an armored vehicle carrying three French soldiers who were engaged in a military operation to fight radicals in the Hombori area in central Mali.

In 2014, France launched Operation Barkhane to fight Islamist groups in the Sahel G5 countries, namely Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad. Amid continued unrest in the region, France and 12 countries created the Takuba Task Force this past March to provide further assistance to the Malian armed forces.

Related Topics

Attack Russia France Vehicle Wa Mali Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger SITE March From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

2 hours ago

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

2 hours ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

2 hours ago

Five women killed, children wounded in Yemen weddi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.