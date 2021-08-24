UrduPoint.com

Al Qaeda, Islamic State May Have Sleeper Cells In Central Asia - Kyrgyz Foreign Minister

Al Qaeda, Islamic State May Have Sleeper Cells in Central Asia - Kyrgyz Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev said he admits the presence of sleeper cells of Al Qaeda, Islamic State and other international terrorist groups in the Central Asian states, but there is no talk about the Taliban (all three organizations are recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia).

"If we talk about sleeper cells, then this is not about the Taliban. The leadership of the Taliban movement has repeatedly stated that it is focused only on the internal agenda and has no plans for external expansion," Kazakbayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I admit that Al Qaeda, ISIS and other international terrorist groups that are interested in their ideology propaganda may have so-called sleeper cells in Central Asian states," he said.

