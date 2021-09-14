UrduPoint.com

Al-Qaeda May Have Capacity To Threaten US From Abroad In 1-2 Years - DIA Director

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Al-Qaeda May Have Capacity to Threaten US From Abroad in 1-2 Years - DIA Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) could have the capability to threaten the US mainland from Afghanistan in one to two years, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director Scott Berrier said at the Intelligence and National Security Summit on Tuesday.

"The current assessment probably conservatively is one to two years for Al Qaeda to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland," Berrier said as quoted by the New York Times.

CIA Deputy Director David Cohen in remarks at the summit said his agency is monitoring al-Quaeda potential movement to Afghanistan, the report said.

Berrier added that the US intelligence community needs to rebuild its intelligence gathering capability in Afghanistan while also improving its ability to monitor China and Russia, the report said.

On Monday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen pose greater security threats to the United States than Afghanistan, however, that was an assessment made prior to the fall of the Afghan government in August .

The Taliban (banned in Russia) has vowed to cut ties with al-Qaeda and to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups as part of the Doha agreement reached with the Trump administration in February of 2020.

Related Topics

Taliban Al Qaeda Somalia Terrorist Afghanistan Syria Russia China Yemen Iraq Trump David Doha New York United States February August 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago
 AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Comm ..

AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Committee meeting

2 hours ago
 China Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological V ..

China Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological Values Through Internet

1 minute ago
 Derek Chauvin, Three Other Ex-Minneapolis Police O ..

Derek Chauvin, Three Other Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Plead 'Not Guilty' to ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.