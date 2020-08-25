Al-Qaeda Terrorists Blow Up Medical Center in Western Yemen - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Militants of the Ansar al-Sharia group, Yemen's branch of Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), on Tuesday blew up a building of a medical center in Al Bayda province in western Yemen, a local government source told Sputnik.

"Ansar al-Sharia militants blew up the medical center in the Al-Sumaa area in the eastern part of Al-Bayda province this morning, accusing its staff of providing information to the Houthi security forces and setting drones to target the group's positions and its leaders in the province," the source said.

Earlier in August, Ansar al-Sharia militants detained 12 people in the province, including doctors, and executed one of the dentists who worked in the bombed center for more than 10 years.

The doctor was accused of spying for the authorities associated with the Shiite Houthi movement.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for over five years now. Numerous extremist groups currently operate in the country.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.