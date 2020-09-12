Al-Qaeda Threatens With New Attack on Charlie Hebdo Over Prophet Cartoons Reprint -Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia) has threatened with a new attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after the latter's decision to reprint the caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed, French media reported.

Last week, Charlie Hebdo republished the controversial images of Prophet Mohammed, which are believed to be a cause of the 2015 deadly attack on the magazine. The decision was made in light of the beginning of a trial of those, who are accused of providing attackers with assistance.

Al-Qaeda issued a statement ahead of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which were organized by the group, to condemn the new reprint of the cartoons, the AFP news agency reported on Friday citing a report of the SITE intelligence group.

The terrorists accused the French government of giving a green light to the republication of the images and stressed that Charlie Hebdo made a mistake if it thought that the 2015 attack was an act of one-time revenge.

The attack on the Charlie Hebdo office on January 7, 2015, was carried out by brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, and in twelve deaths. Amedy Coulibaly, an associate of the Kouachi brothers, shot dead a police officer in Paris' southeastern suburb of Montrouge the following day and then took hostage and killed another four in the Hyper Casher store. All three attackers were eliminated by security forces.