UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Qaeda Threatens With New Attack On Charlie Hebdo Over Prophet Cartoons Reprint -Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:10 AM

Al-Qaeda Threatens With New Attack on Charlie Hebdo Over Prophet Cartoons Reprint -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia) has threatened with a new attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after the latter's decision to reprint the caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed, French media reported.

Last week, Charlie Hebdo republished the controversial images of Prophet Mohammed, which are believed to be a cause of the 2015 deadly attack on the magazine. The decision was made in light of the beginning of a trial of those, who are accused of providing attackers with assistance.

Al-Qaeda issued a statement ahead of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which were organized by the group, to condemn the new reprint of the cartoons, the AFP news agency reported on Friday citing a report of the SITE intelligence group.

The terrorists accused the French government of giving a green light to the republication of the images and stressed that Charlie Hebdo made a mistake if it thought that the 2015 attack was an act of one-time revenge.

The attack on the Charlie Hebdo office on January 7, 2015, was carried out by brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, and in twelve deaths. Amedy Coulibaly, an associate of the Kouachi brothers, shot dead a police officer in Paris' southeastern suburb of Montrouge the following day and then took hostage and killed another four in the Hyper Casher store. All three attackers were eliminated by security forces.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Russia Threatened Paris SITE January 2015 Media All Government

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

4 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

4 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

5 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

5 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

4 hours ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.