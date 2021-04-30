Al-Qaeda Warns of 'War on All Fronts' Against US If Latter Stays in Middle East - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Al-Qaeda (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) threatens to continue waging comprehensive war against the United States unless its troops are entirely withdrawn from the middle East, CNN reported on Friday, citing two Al-Qaeda operatives.

The broadcaster learned through intermediaries that "war against the US will continue on all other fronts unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world."

According to the sources, the Taliban headquarters in Pakistan and Afghanistan are still linked to Al-Qaeda through the "Islamic brotherhood."

"This confirms what the UN has been saying that, 'the Taliban regularly consulted' with al Qaeda during its negotiations with the United States while guaranteeing that they 'would honor their historical ties' with the terrorist group," Al-Qaeda operative told CNN, adding that "the Americans are now defeated.

"

At the same time, the terrorist group is not interested in Afghanistan as a potential base for plotting and carrying out future attacks.

On April 24, the US Department of Defense said in a report to Congress that Al-Qaeda continued to pose a threat to remaining American personnel in Afghanistan through their interaction with the Taliban.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden approved a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan after almost 20 years by September 11. Biden maintained that the main purpose of the US invasion of the country in November 2001, namely to prevent any future terror attacks on the American homeland, had now been met.

In the meantime, clashes continue in Afghanistan between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military, despite the launch of peace talks between the movement and Kabul in Qatar's Doha last September.