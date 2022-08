(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said on Tuesday that he asks Iraqi people for forgiveness after deadly clashes between his followers and security forces.

"I am tired of what is happening... I am saddened by these events, I apologize to the people," al-Sadr said during a press conference in Najaf.