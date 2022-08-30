Al-Sadr Calls on His Followers to Leave Baghdad Green Zone

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Tuesday said that his followers should leave the parliament building and Baghdad's Green Zone in 60 minutes, and threatened to abandon his movement.

"I am very saddened by the events in Iraq.

We hoped that the protest would be peaceful, without the use of weapons. I give 60 minutes to vacate the parliament building and leave the green zone," the cleric said during a press conference, adding that he will not change his decision to leave politics for good.

A security source told Sputnik that al-Sadr's followers started leaving the center of Baghdad after the cleric's call.