MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Islamic cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's Shia coalition wins parliamentary election in Iraq with 73 seats on Tuesday as final results published by the Iraqi news Agency show.

While preliminary results were published in October, a lengthy manual recount was necessary after some parties alleged voter fraud.

According to the final results, al-Sadr's coalition wins 73 seats in the 329-member Iraqi parliament.

Second place was taken by Taqaddum Sunni bloc of Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi with 37 seats. The State of Law bloc led by former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki came third with 33 seats in parliament, followed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party with 31 seats.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Iraq on October 10 due to increased security measures amid mass protests against deep-seated corruption and poor governance. Voting was direct, secret, single-vote system. The turnout reached 44%.