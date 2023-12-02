Al-Sahla Area: Amazing rock formations, archaeological fossils catch visitors’ eyes West of Rafha

(@FahadShabbir)

Rafha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Located about 60 kilometers west of Saudi Rafha, the Al-Sahla area boasts captivating sedimentary rock formations and diverse archaeological fossils that capture the attention of all visitors.

These formations have taken shape over an extensive period spanning hundreds of years. They have become among the most remarkable attractions in the region, showcasing their unique natural heritage.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, an archaeologist and heritage researcher in Rafha, told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the Al-Sahla area is home to fossilized seashells that date back thousands of years.

Furthermore, he explained that marine sediments have been unearthed in one of the natural slopes, indicating that the area was once a thriving lake or riverbed teeming with water.

Al-Tuwaijri noted that the fossilized seashells found in the area exhibit a variety of sizes, shapes, and structures, perfectly reflecting their authentic marine environment.

These seashells take on spiral form, and their age can be traced back thousands of years.