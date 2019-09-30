UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Shabaab Attacks US Base, EU Convoy In Somalia: Witnesses, Security Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Al-Shabaab attacks US base, EU convoy in Somalia: witnesses, security officer

The Al-Shabaab militant group struck a United States airbase in Somalia and a convoy of European Union military advisers in separate attacks on Monday, a security officer and witnesses told AFP

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Al-Shabaab militant group struck a United States airbase in Somalia and a convoy of European Union military advisers in separate attacks on Monday, a security officer and witnesses told AFP.

"Two heavy explosions occurred, the first one bigger than the other.

There was also a heavy exchange of gunfire after the blasts but we don't know about the details," Mohamed Adan, a Somali elder close to the scene of the attack on the US base at Baledogle, told AFP by phone.

Omar Abikar, a Somali security officer, confirmed the second, separate attack in the capital Mogadishu on Monday morning against a convoy carrying EU advisers, adding "there are casualties".

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Exchange European Union Mogadishu United States

Recent Stories

Only 15.1 overs possible on day two in Abbottabad

6 minutes ago

18 companies receive CSR label: Dubai Chamber

10 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI matches moved from M ..

16 minutes ago

Federal Ombudsman devises speedy mechanism to addr ..

4 minutes ago

Abbasi allowed facilities in jail similar of Zarda ..

4 minutes ago

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on h ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.