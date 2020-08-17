UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Shabaab Extremists Seize Military Base In Southwestern Somalia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:39 PM

Al-Shabaab Extremists Seize Military Base in Southwestern Somalia - Reports

Militants from the Al-Shabaab extremist group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda (banned in Russia), have seized a military base in Somalia's southwestern Bay Region near its capital city of Baidoa, the Somali Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing the local authorities and military sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Militants from the Al-Shabaab extremist group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda (banned in Russia), have seized a military base in Somalia's southwestern Bay Region near its capital city of Baidoa, the Somali Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing the local authorities and military sources.

According to the media, a car bomb rammed the gate of the base on Monday morning, after which armed fighters broke into its territory.

The clashes between militants and servicemen lasted about an hour and resulted in the soldiers being forced to retreat.

There is no information on casualties on either side so far, according to the newspaper.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.

Related Topics

Somalia Militants Russia Car Media From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,372 new COVID-19 cases, 28 ..

11 minutes ago

Deadly Attack on Syrian Army Checkpoint Conducted ..

1 minute ago

UrduPoint’s three anchors grabe “Digital Media ..

26 minutes ago

Ukraine Recalls Ambassador From Minsk for Consulta ..

1 minute ago

France's Northern Le Touquet Commune Bans Night Ga ..

1 minute ago

Court extends remand of Sharif Group CFO in money- ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.