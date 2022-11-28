Al-Shabaab Militants Attack Hotel Near Presidential Palace in Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Militants of the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, both banned in Russia) attacked a hotel near the presidential palace in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Somali Guardian news outlet, the militants laid siege to the Villa Rose hotel located near the palace. Somali Security Minister Mohamed Ahmed Doodishe was reportedly injured in the attack.

The terrorist group said that their fighters attacked the presidential palace and were fighting inside it, Somali Guardian said.